English-speaking Israelis and visitors from around the world gathered at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem for its annual Memorial Day Event in partnership with the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO).

The event was attended by Yossi Cohen, President of the Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization and Former Mossad Head; Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations; Larry A. Mizel, Chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem; and Rabbi Marvin Hier, Co-Chair of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem; as well as 30 foreign diplomats and other dignitaries.

The ceremony was the largest in Israel conducted entirely in English, intended for lone soldiers and English-speaking families. During the ceremony, the memory of Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror was honored, while paying homage to the 317 new IDF widows and 735 orphans since the October 7th massacre.

This is the third year of collaboration between the Museum of Tolerance and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization. This year’s event was honored by the presence of Larry A. Mizel, Chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, and Rabbi Marvin Hier, Co-Founder of the Museum of Tolerance, who came to Israel especially for the ceremonies.

Also speaking at the event was Mr. Yossi Cohen, former head of the Mossad and President of the Friends Association of the IDFWO.

Addressing the Iranian threat, Cohen said: "Even as we gather here in mourning and remembrance, we must not forget that the threats to the State of Israel have not ceased. Our enemies still seek to harm us, and chief among them is the Iranian regime — a government that openly calls for our destruction, fuels terror across the region, and relentlessly pursues nuclear capabilities. The Iranian threat is not just a strategic challenge — it is a moral one. It is a test of our unity, our resilience, and our unwavering determination to defend our people and homeland.

Cohen continued: "The State of Israel must do everything in its power — diplomatically, politically, and if necessary, operationally — to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons. Such weapons would pose an existential threat to our nation, our people, and the very future of the Jewish state. Just as our fallen stood bravely against danger, so too must we stand resolute against those who threaten the very existence of our nation."

A symbolic empty chair was also placed in memory of the fallen IDF heroes, whose bodies are held still being held captive by Hamas, as a silent prayer for the release of all the hostages both alive and deceased.

The evening focused on the personal stories of bereaved family members. A memorial torch was lit by Australian-born Pessie Gordon, widow of American-born Staff Sergeant Naftali Yonah Gordon (32), who was killed in battle in Gaza on December 7th, 2023. He left behind his wife, Pessie, and two daughters, Libi and Gefen. Pessie’s sister, Malki Roth, was killed by a Hamas suicide bomber at the Sbarro bombing in Jerusalem in 2001.

Ittai Hershberg, a 12-year-old orphan, recited the Kaddish prayer. Ittai is one of four children of Lt. Col. Yochai Gur Hershberg, who fell on December 5, 2023, during reserve duty as the commander of the EITAN unit (the IDF’s Missing Persons Unit) in the 98th Division.

Chairman of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Larry A. Mizel, said: "Since October 7, more than 600 IDF soldiers have given their lives. Thousands more have been wounded. Families shattered. Futures cut short. And yet—even in the shadow of such loss—hope endures.

This evening, we shine a light on the story of these young men and women. Their courage reminds us: the Jewish people are one family—am echad—no matter where we live."

Speeches were also given by bereaved mothers: Sigal Manzuri, whose two daughters, Roya and Norelle, were murdered at the Nova festival, where Norelle’s partner, Amit Cohen, was also killed; and Dafna Russo, who lost her husband, Uri, in the horrific massacre in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. Her nephew, Neta Epstein, a resident of Kfar Aza, was also murdered that day.

The event was the first in a series of events to be held at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, marking Memorial Day and Israel’s 77th Independence Day.