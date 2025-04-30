Ben-Gvir on Mount Herzl: 'May we merit to have the death penalty for terrorists'

The police memorial ceremony was held on Wednesday at the police plot on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem in memory of the 1666 police officers who fell in the line of duty since the foundation of the State of Israel

The ceremony was attended by senior officers in the police and Police Commissioner Danny Levi. In addition, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attended and addressed the ceremony.

Ben-Gvir stated, "We will continue to build a strong and powerful police force that engages the enemy. We will continue to support the officers as we have been doing.

"We will continue to build a powerful, strong, determined, and aggressive Prison Service that exhibits governance, that changed the conditions of terrorists in the prisons. May we also merit to have the death penalty for terrorists."