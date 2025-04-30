הכריזה במטוסי אל על אל על

El Al on Wednesday marked Israel's Memorial Day, broadcasting the siren on the loudspeaker and inviting all passengers to stand alongside their countrymen in honor of the fallen and murdered.

"Dear passengers: Today in Israel we mark Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims. Since October 7, many families have joined the circle of bereavement after losing their loved ones, each of whom is an entire world. The pain is unbearable," the El Al service manager said.

"In my name and in the name of El Al, we bow our heads in memory of the fallen, embrace the bereaved families, and stop to feel the pain, connect, respect, and appreciate.

"During the fight, at 11:00 a.m. Israel time, a two-minute siren will sound in Israel in memory of the fallen. You are invited to join us and stand in your places."