A fire broke out Sunday in one of the large tents at the site of the gravesite of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk in Poland, during preparations for the annual event marking the day of his passing on the 21st of the Jewish month of Adar.

Each year, tens of thousands of pilgrims from Israel and around the world come to the event.

According to local reports, the fire broke out due to an explosion in one of the large generators that supplied electricity to the site. Within minutes, the flames spread throughout the tent, which contained heating systems, air conditioners, lighting, tables, and chairs that had been set up for the expected crowds.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke from a distance and that the fire's intensity was immense. Polish fire crews who were called to the scene were unable to save the tent, which was completely destroyed along with all the equipment inside.

No one was injured in the fire.

At the time the fire broke out, only a few workers were present, and they succeeding in escaping the tent before the fire engulfed it. The fire did not spread to the nearby guesthouse building.

Local police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the fire.

Despite the heavy damage, the management of the "Lizhensk Guesthouse" announced that preparations for the celebration are continuing as planned.

"We are messengers of Rabbi Elimelech, and the entire Jewish community will come this year as well," the management said in a statement.