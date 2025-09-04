Anti-Israel activists on Wednesday targeted the booth of Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems at the 2025 International Defense Industry Exhibition in the city of Kielce in Poland.

Footage posted to X showed the activists pouring fake blood and releasing a foul-smelling substance to protest the use of weapons produced by Elbit in Gaza and Judea and Samaria. The activists were also seen hoisting a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag.

Earlier this week, a concert by Israeli singer David D'Or in Warsaw was disrupted when a pro-Palestinian Arab activist in the audience splashed red paint on the singer and his musicians.

She also shouted toward the stage, "Free Palestine." Security guards at the venue dragged her out by force.