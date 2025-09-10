Poland has raised its military alert level and temporarily closed Warsaw Chopin Airport amid reports of Russian drones entering Polish airspace, following a wave of Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, CNN reported.

The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command announced that “ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of alert.”

The statement emphasized that “to ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all necessary procedures,” adding that the military is “fully prepared for immediate response.”

Polish and NATO aircraft were scrambled in response to the potential aerial threat. A Notice to Airmen posted by the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that Warsaw Chopin Airport was unavailable “due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force stated via Telegram that drones were heading west and posed a threat to the city of Zamosc in Poland. However, Reuters reported that the message was later deleted.

Ukrainian media also indicated that at least one drone was heading toward Rzeszow, a city in western Poland. The exact number of drones in Polish airspace remains unclear.