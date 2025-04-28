תקיפת התשתית לאחסון טילים מדויקים בביירות דובר צה"ל

New footage has been released following the IDF's Sunday strike on a storage facility in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

The facility was used to store precision missiles belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Over the past month, the IDF has struck more than 50 terror targets across Lebanon. These strikes were carried out following violations of the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon, which posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and to prevent the rebuilding of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.