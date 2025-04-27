The Israeli Air Force struck a Hezbollah precision missile storage facility on Sunday in Beirut's Dahieh suburb, considered the terror organization's main stronghold after the war.

The IDF stated that the "storage of missiles in this infrastructure site constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embedded the missiles amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as human shields."

The IDF stressed that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming uninvolved civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the civilian population in the area and using precise munitions.

Following the strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote in a joint statement: "By the instruction of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz, the IDF this evening struck infrastructure in Beirut that stored Hezbollah's precise missiles, which constituted a real threat to the State of Israel.

"Israel will not allow Hezbollah to get stronger and threaten it from anywhere in Lebanon. The Dahieh suburb in Beirut will not serve as a haven for the Hezbollah terror organization," the two emphasized.

"The Lebanese government bears full responsibility for preventing these threats. Israel will stand for the war's goal to return the residents of the north to their homes safely."