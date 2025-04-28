A senior diplomatic source has rejected proposals for a long-term ceasefire with Hamas, saying that Israel is holding negotiations for a hostage release deal but is close to losing patience.

"Ideas are flowing from some of the Arab countries, such as a cessation of the war for five years," the source said. "There is no way that we will agree to a truce with Hamas that will only allow it to re-arm, recover, and continue its war with even more power."

"The reason that we did not begin fighting powerfully at the conclusion of the ceasefire, and only did so gradually is because we wanted to give negotiations for the hostages' release a chance. We want to do our utmost to bring the hostages home and that is what influences our plans of action. We are still trying to do our utmost to release the hostages through a deal, but our patience is not infinite."

The source also slammed Qatar's role in the negotiations, saying, "The Qataris had a less-than-positive influence on the negotiations at this stage."

Regarding US President Donald Trump's proposal to encourage emigration from Gaza, the source admitted that it is not progressing as Israel hoped, but added, "We are receiving requests from Arab countries asking us to evacuate their citizens. For instance, Canada turned to us and said that there are relatives who wish to go there. Our principle is to bring out those people who want to leave of their own free will, and who, on the flip side, there are countries willing to accept them."

Regarding the nuclear talks between Iran and the US, the source said, "We have discourse with the Americans; the discourse is not one-sided and we are also expressing our positions. There is constant conversation on a great many levels. It's best not to make premature assumptions - there is a positive and close relationship between the governments. [US envoy Steve] Witkoff's statements regarding dismantling the interface and enrichment were important - as were those of Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio regarding the enrichment outside of Iran. The US is committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."