Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said on Sunday that the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip continue, adding that the time has come to end the war.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Doha, Qatar’s capital, Sheikh Mohammed said that his meeting with Mossad chief David Barnea last week was part of efforts to advance the talks, and some progress was achieved.

He added that Qatar, alongside Egypt, will continue the efforts to renew the ceasefire in Gaza despite the obstacles, and work toward implementing the second phase of the agreement.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that he will not accept the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza or the use of humanitarian aid as a weapon by Israel.

He accused “fringe Israeli politicians of spreading accusations against Qatar and attempting to tarnish its reputation, while forgetting the role Qatar played in securing the release of over 100 Israeli hostages.”

On Saturday, Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Egypt and Qatar have proposed a new offer for a six-month ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the release of convicted terrorists.

Earlier, Hamas told AFP that the terror group would be willing to agree to a deal releasing all 59 remaining hostages at once, as well as to a five-year ceasefire with Israel.