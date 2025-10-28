Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry and advisor to the Qatari prime minister, previously expressed support for Palestinian Arab suicide bombings and rocket attacks on Israeli civilian targets, according to posts resurfaced and first reported by the Jewish Insider.

The posts, which were uncovered by analyst Eitan Fischberger, include a series of social media and blog entries lauding Palestinian terrorist activities. In May 2021, as Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched over a hundred rockets into Israel, Al-Ansari posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Palestine emerges to remind this nation of its glory,” adding the hashtag #Tel_Aviv_is_burning.

During the subsequent 11 days of conflict between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups, Al-Ansari praised the violence as unifying, stating, “Jerusalem, the interior [of Israel], the West Bank, Gaza … rise with one voice against the occupier.”

Al-Ansari also maintained a personal blog linked from his verified X account. In one entry, he commended the Second Intifada and its “martyrdom operations,” attributing Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza to the campaign. He characterized the terror campaign as having inflicted significant military and reputational damage on Israel.

In another post, he celebrated what he described as Palestinian progress “from resistance with stones... to the launching of 3,000 rockets in ten days.” He also falsely claimed that Israeli forces had retreated from Lod during violent Arab riots in May 2021.

The blog was taken down following an inquiry from the Jewish Insider, which received no response from the Qatari Embassy.

Additional Facebook posts attributed to Al-Ansari referred to President Donald Trump as a racist during the 2015 US presidential campaign and urged Qatar Airways to sever ties with him.