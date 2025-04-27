The tension between Israel and France has escalated after the Israeli Interior Ministry revoked visas for 27 French parliamentarians who planned a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The decision, which has sparked a diplomatic storm, was taken against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron's declaration of intent to recognize a Palestinian state at an international conference to be held in New York in June.

This morning, international relations experts were quoted as saying that this was a first sign of a wider conflict between the two countries. Itai Cellier, a French affairs analyst, claimed that the French consulate in Jerusalem, which is not subordinate to the embassy in Tel Aviv, maintains direct contacts with the Palestinian Authority and sometimes acts against Israeli interests.

"There is a clear trend here of the French government trying to promote a unilateral political move, accompanied by ongoing campaigns against Israel in the international arena", explained Cellier.

The French delegation, most of whose members belong to the leftist parties, was invited by the French consulate in Jerusalem. According to the original plan, the delegates were to meet with senior Palestinian officials and with security prisoners, including Marwan Barghouti.

The Interior Ministry relied on a 2017 law that allows the denial of entry to those who support boycotts against Israel. "These are not innocent tourists but a delegation with a clear political agenda against Israel," officials said. "As a sovereign state, it is our legitimate right to refuse."

The French delegation responded angrily, claiming a "grave violation of diplomatic relations and the freedom of action of elected representatives in a democratic state." Some called on President Macron to intervene personally in demanding a change of decision.

In contrast, the Prime Minister's Office has already made clear its position regarding France's intention to recognize a Palestinian state: "This will be a reward for terror, not a step toward peace."

Social media disparaged France for demanding that Israel recognize a Palestinian state while itself holding 13 overseas territories. The criticism intensified after Macron's recent visit to Madagascar, a country that was under French colonial rule and experienced violent suppression of uprisings that cost tens of thousands of lives.

Meanwhile, the French delegation is planning a press conference in Paris and continuing to demand the resumption of the visit, while Israel is examining the possible ramifications of a future French recognition of a Palestinian state.