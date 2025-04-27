The Israel Fire and Rescue Commissioner, Eyal Caspi, has ordered the establishment of a special investigation team to examine the circumstances of the fire in the Beit Shemesh area last week.

The special investigation team was established at the beginning of the event and arrived at the scene on the first day of firefighting. Among its main conclusions was that the fire was set deliberately.

"Evidence was found at the scene, supported by testimonies, that reinforces the suspicions that the fire was started by a person who was present at the beginning of the fire," the Fire and Rescue Service stated.

The fire center was located at the entrance to the town of Tirosh, near the access road to the chicken coops. The fire spread rapidly under the cover of harsh weather conditions.

The full investigation findings will be passed on to Jerusalem District Commander Tzvi Shmuel Friedman and to Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi. They will forward the report and conclusions for further investigation by the Israel Police.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service has decided to name the firefighting effort Operation Braid of Fire, a name chosen in light of the complex and coordinated nature of managing the firefighting effort. "Just like a good braid, command, planning, coordination, initiative, and professionalism were intertwined until operational success was achieved," the service declared.