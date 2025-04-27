IDF Central Command chief Avi Bluth rejected a request submitted by a minor who was expelled by an administrative order from Judea and Samaria to study and prepare for matriculation exams in the yeshiva he attended.

The request, submitted through attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization, included a commitment for close supervision by the teaching staff and for the minor to return home every evening.

In the response letter from the IDF, it was stated that the minor poses a "substantial danger to regional security" and that "the intelligence information regarding him is current, solid, and reliable." It was also stated that "the violation of personal rights was considered, but the security need prevails," and that the minor is involved in "violent disturbances, arson, and damage to Palestinian property" in the area of Judea and Samaria.

About two months ago, Blut placed an adminstrative order on the minor, under which he was expelled from Judea and Samaria and was required to stay under nightly house arrest for a period of six months. Since then, the minor and his family members have complained of harassment and intimidation by police officers who come to verify the house arrest during late-night hours.

The mother of the suspect attacked Bluth's decision and said: "It is inconceivable that in Israel 2025, there are those who violate the basic right to education of young people, harming their future. Moreover, there are disproportionate and outrageous violations of the basic human rights of the entire family without the possibility of a hearing, without evidence, and without a trial, while in recent weeks it has been made clear who gives malicious instructions and what motives are behind them. This is arbitrary harassment with nothing in common with reality except for hatred of the settlers and builders of the land. I call for the immediate cancellation of the order."

Attorney Adi Kedar stated: "The decision of the general, backed by the ISA, sharpens the ongoing trend and harassment of the settler public. This is especially outrageous since this involves minors whose only request to take the matriculation exam."