The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced significant changes today (Friday) to the Eurovision voting rules. Although Israel is not mentioned in the statement, the measures appear to be directly linked to opposition against the participation of the Israeli delegation in the contest.

Under the new rules, juries will have more influence in the semifinal voting, and home viewers will be limited to 10 votes instead of the previous 20. This change comes, in part, in response to claims of “irregular” voting for Israel in recent years.

Additionally, it will no longer be possible to vote excessively for a single country, and votes that do not meet the criteria will be invalidated. This measure follows public controversy over votes coming from countries that were not participating in the contest.

The new changes indicate an attempt by the EBU to ease tensions with countries opposing Israel’s participation in Eurovision.