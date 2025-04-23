Haim Haiman, father of Inbar, who was murdered in Hamas captivity and whose body is being held captive, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the connection between the Holocaust Remembrance Day and the Hamas massacre on October 7th, 2023.

Haiman met with the special Holocaust Remembrance Day Committee in the Knesset. "We saw fit to also link October 7th to the Holocaust. Inbar is a third and fourth generation Holocaust survivor. Inbar's great-grandfather was murdered in the Holocaust and buried in a mass grave. Inbar's grandfather survived the Holocaust and we see a strong connection between what happened during the Holocaust and what happened here," he said.

Haiman says that the state failed in its basic promise to protect its citizens, "The State of Israel promised 'Never Again' – but on October 7th, the state did not keep its promise. We were betrayed. There are still 59 hostages, and they all need to be brought home."

He does not object to the comparisons that have been made between the Holocaust and the deadly massacre, on the contrary: "Not only am I not shocked by the comparison between the Holocaust and October 7th – I think this comparison is absolutely correct. Citizens were abandoned even though they had a state. The state did not know how to protect them. They tried to destroy us, just as happened in Nazi Germany. 1,200 Jews were murdered here because they are Jews. This is very serious. This happened to us, even though we promised ‘Never Again'."

Referring to his family’s history, Haiman added that the family did not speak much about the Holocaust, but it came in with full force after the October massacre: "We never thought it could happen. The subject of the Holocaust did not come up that much. It was from Inbar's mother's side, but it was not something that was dominant. Her grandfather lived through the Holocaust as a child and it came up after October 7th. We cannot ignore this connection. There is a deep connection between what happened to the Jews in the Holocaust and what happened here. Jews here were murdered because they are Jews."

Haiman concluded with a clear call to action: "I have said this at every opportunity – one deal, everyone together, that is the goal. I will use the harsh expression that is true of the Holocaust – there should be no selections within society. Everyone must be released in one deal. That is the goal, and that is what the State of Israel should strive for, to bring all 59 hostages back home, as quickly as possible, and to ensure that October 7th never happens again."