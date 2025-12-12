Yosef Haim Ohana spoke with Kan Reshet Bet radio on Friday, two months after being released from Hamas captivity, and shared how a popular children's song became an emotional and spiritual anchor for him during the most difficult times.

"Every morning, when I wanted to start my day with a smile and not with pain, I would sing the theme song from the Pinocchio animated series (Piccolino no Bōken)," he recounted.

According to Ohana, the Hebrew lyrics to the song, "It's so great being alive and being a boy who loves the world," took on a new meaning in captivity. "I would sing it like the 'Modeh Ani' (Jewish prayer upon waking). In a place where you're engulfed in hate, I would say these words and believe them."

Joining in on the interview was dub actor Raya Admoni, who voiced Pinocchio and Giulietta the cat in the 1970s series and sang the theme song. To Ohana, the meeting with the voice that played in his head every morning in captivity was moving and special: "You brought light to a very dark place," he told her emotionally.

Admoni shared: "The knowledge that something that I once did managed to reach the bottom of the bottom and encourage someone, touched my heart, and I cried."

Later in the broadcast, Admoni surprised Ohana with a new version of the song, which she wrote in his honor after his release: "Good morning, world, how is everyone? I'm no longer in the tunnels. My light has risen, and enough with the troubles... My name's Yosef Haim." Ohana responded to the word: "I have goosebumps, this means everything to me."

Ohana, 25, from Kiryat Malachi, was taken captive during the Nova festival, where he worked as a bartender and helped evacuate the wounded. Since his return to Israel, he has undergone a lengthy rehabilitation process, during which harrowing testimonies emerged about the torture, starvation, and abuse he suffered in Hamas captivity. Today, he is beginning his path back to normal life-carrying memories, faith, and one small song that lit up the darkest tunnel.