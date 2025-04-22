Today (Monday), the members of the IDF General Staff Forum held a seminar marking Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, commemorating eighty years since the end of World War II.

At the opening of the day, the Chairman of Yad Vashem, Mr. Dani Dayan delivered remarks, followed by a lecture by Rabbi Tamir Granot, who spoke about the ability to rise from the depths of pain and loss, and to embrace life, growth, and recovery.

Later, the commanders held a meeting and discussion with Holocaust survivor Lea Balint, presenting her with a certificate as part of the “A Flower for a Survivor” project, in the presence of Limor Livnat, Chair of the Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims.

Following the meeting, participants toured Yad Vashem and visited the “Book of Names” exhibit, guided by Natalie Elgrabli, which focused on the role of hope as a core value and a source of resilience during and after the Holocaust.

The day concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hall of Names in Yad Vashem.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir addressed the event:

"From crisis to hope, from a beacon to resurrection, from the abyss to growth."

"As we do every year, we gather to mark Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day – a dark chapter in the history of our people, in the history of humanity."

"The Holocaust was a systematic attempt to destroy the Jewish people, but it is also a story of resilience, spirit, courage, and inner strength – leading to the revival that followed."

"From the ashes and destruction rose the State of Israel, and from it rose the IDF – the defending army of the Jewish people."

"The IDF is the guardian of this revival, it embodies hope and enables growth. It is a strong, moral army with both defensive and offensive power."

"It is the decisive response to the horrors of the Holocaust: never again shall the people be without a protector."

"We will continue to fight and defend – the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the generations to come."

"May the memory of the fallen be blessed.”