Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar responded to comments made by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who spoke out against Israel during a ceremony held in his honor at a university in England.

Guardiola said: “What we are seeing in Gaza is so painful. It hurts my whole body. This is not about ideology, it’s not about who is right or wrong. It’s about love of life, about caring for your neighbors.” He did not mention the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

“We see three- or four-year-old children being killed by bombings or dying in what used to be hospitals, and we think - it’s not our problem. One can think that way, but be careful: the next time, it will be us. The next four- or five-year-olds could be ours,” he added. “Since the nightmare involving the babies in Gaza began, I see my own children in my mind, and I’m scared. In a world that sometimes tells us we are too small to make a change, it’s a matter of choice - the choice to show up and refuse to stay silent when it matters.”

Minister Zohar responded: “You’re right, Pep. The children of Europe will be next in line for the Islamist terror organizations. They have already made it clear that once they finish with Israel, they will turn to the rest of the free world. If Israel falls - you’re next.”