A heated verbal confrontation erupted on Wednesday between Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) and Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) on the sidelines of Knesset discussions, against the backdrop of the World Zionist Congress elections.

The argument broke out after Wasserlauf accused Zohar of reaching a political agreement that excluded his party from the understandings reached within the Congress.

According to Wasserlauf, Zohar cooperated with opposition factions, resulting in Otzma Yehudit being sidelined from the arrangement.

Wasserlauf launched a fierce verbal attack on Zohar, saying: “You’re going with the Reform, with Yesh Atid, with the Left - shame on you.”

Zohar responded angrily: “You’re liars, insolent, extremists.”

The exchange reportedly came close to turning physical before others intervened.