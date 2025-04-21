Israel announced the cancellation of entry visas for 27 parliament members and left-wing activists from France, just two days before their scheduled visit to Israel and territories of the Palestinian Authority, according to a French news agency.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that "it was decided to deny their entry under Section 40 of the Entry Law (Activities against the State), after the reason for their visit became clear." Israeli officials added that the delegation's entry was initially approved, but once it became apparent that they intended to cause provocation in Judea and Samaria, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel ordered the cancellation of the approval.

In recent days, diplomatic tensions have heightened between France and Israel, after President Emmanuel Macron declared that his country is likely to recognize a Palestinian state in the near future. He also criticized the fighting against Hamas.

A few days ago, Israel also denied entry to two British Labour Party parliament members for a similar reason.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the action as "unacceptable." Last February, Israel prevented the entry of two left-wing representatives from the European Parliament, Rima Hassan and Lynn Boylan, an Irish Sinn Féin politician.