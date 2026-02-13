A man armed with a knife attempted to attack police officers during a ceremony beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday, reported The Associated Press.

The attacker was shot and injured by a police officer, authorities said.

The incident took place during a ceremony for the relighting of the eternal flame, which honors unknown soldiers, at the historic Napoleon-era monument. The man targeted an officer who was securing the event, according to a Paris police official. Another officer responded by shooting the attacker, who was then hospitalized.

No bystanders or police officers were injured during the attack, the police official told The Associated Press.

The French counterterrorism prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the attack and dispatched an investigator to the scene.

France has been on high alert in the wake of terrorist attacks in recent years. The country was hit by a series of Islamist attacks, including the January 2015 attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris.

In November of that year, 130 people were killed in a series of jihadist attacks in Paris claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

