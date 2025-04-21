Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has reiterated that Tehran is determined to pursue its diplomatic engagement with the United States, emphasizing the urgency of avoiding delays in the ongoing negotiations, Xinhua reported.

According to remarks conveyed by Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Gharibabadi addressed the committee on Sunday in Tehran.

During the briefing, Gharibabadi highlighted developments from the second round of indirect discussions held with American representatives in Rome on Saturday.

“The overall framework, agenda, and (subsequent) technical talks” were addressed and agreed upon, he stated, as quoted by Xinhua.

Gharibabadi also underscored Tehran's firm stance on two key issues: the complete removal of US-imposed sanctions and Iran’s non-negotiable right to enrich uranium.

“All sanctions (on Iran) should be lifted in a way that benefits the Iranian people economically,” he said, adding that uranium enrichment remains “among the red lines” for Iran.

The diplomatic efforts, which focus primarily on Iran’s nuclear program and the potential lifting of economic sanctions, resumed earlier this month in Muscat, Oman. Both rounds of dialogue have been described by involved parties as “constructive.”

On Friday, before the second round of talks, a senior Iranian official said that Iran has conveyed its willingness to accept certain restrictions on its uranium enrichment efforts, provided the United States offers firm guarantees against any future withdrawal from a nuclear accord.

The official also said that Iran has made clear that its missile development program is non-negotiable and falls outside the scope of any nuclear accord.