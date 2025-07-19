A pro-Palestinian group in Sweden sparked outrage after presenting a protest display featuring mannequins hanging on a gallows dressed in Nazi concentration camp prisoner uniforms.

The display was presented during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city of Umeå in the north of the country and was described as an "artistic installation" by the organizers.

The hanging dolls wore striped prisoner uniforms with a prisoner number and a yellow patch, similar to the clothes that prisoners were forced to wear in Nazi concentration camps.

Beside the gallows, Palestinian flags were placed, and in front sat a figure clad in a keffiyeh holding a baby doll. Above the installation was a sign in Swedish that read "Genocide is genocide is genocide."

Photos from the demonstration were posted on social media by a group named "Umeå for Palestine," which described the event as an art display. The posts have since been deleted by the group, but were saved as screenshots by various users.

The installation created controversy on the Swedish social networks, with some commenters wondering if the exhibitors intended to equate the situation in Gaza with the Holocaust of European Jews, or simply to call for the hanging of Jews.