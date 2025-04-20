Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the 77th anniversary ceremonies of the State of Israel, announced today (Sunday) to the Jewish media personality Ben Shapiro that she had chosen him from among the recommendations of the Public Advisory Committee to light a torch on Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

The Minister of Culture and Sport, Miri Regev, said: "Ben Shapiro is one of the greatest supporters of the State of Israel in the world. Throughout his years in the media and especially since the beginning of the war, he has demonstrated his unwavering support for Israel, its righteousness and its right to defend itself."

"Ben brings the Israeli voice to his millions of followers around the globe and does so with eloquence, courage,e and unflagging determination. His selection as a torch lighter expresses the gratitude that Israeli society feels for his unwavering commitment to lead Israel's advocacy efforts in the face of all its detractors."

Shapiro is one of the most popular and influential political commentators in the United States. He has tens of millions of followers on social media, and his daily topical podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, has hundreds of thousands of listeners.

As recently reported, the Israeli government has approved the recommendation of Minister Regev that the torch-lighting ceremony on the 77th anniversary of the State of Israel will be held this year under the theme of "bridges of hope."

The beacons will be lit by visionaries and activists who have demonstrated that the common far outweighs the divisive, people who are bridges to the development and strengthening of the pillars of hope in all areas of life in Israel.

Israel's national judo national team coach Oren Smadja, who lost his son in the war, and captivity survivor Emily Damari, have also been chosen to light a torch on Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

"Oren is an Israeli champion in the deepest sense of the word. The boy from Ofakim who rose to the highest peaks, won the second Olympic medal in the country's history and connected generations of youth to values of perseverance, determination, and love of the people and the land," said Minister Regev, who informed Oren of the public committee's choice of him.

"His son Omer fought and was killed in action with the Givati Brigade who fell in Gaza. From the immense pain, Oren cultivated extraordinary strengths that enabled him to lead the Israeli judo team to peak achievements at the Paris Olympics as a coach. On the judo mat and beyond, Oren serves as a role model and source of hope for the entire nation," she added.

About Emily Damari, the minister said: "Emily is an extraordinary Israeli hero who has entered all our hearts and has become a symbol of inspiration and victory. Her steadfastness in the face of the hardships of captivity and the immense resilience she displayed upon her return were an emotional expression of the strength of the Israeli spirit and the hope that beats within it. The choice of Emily represents the immense appreciation we hold for the bravery of those who have survived captivity and our commitment to the swift return of all 59 of our brothers and sisters who are still held in the Gaza Strip."

Emily was captured on October 7 from her home in the Gaza Strip. During her abduction, she was shot at close range, resulting in the loss of two fingers and injuries to her leg. Emily returned to Israel after 471 days in the Gaza Strip. Since her return, she has not stopped working for the return of all hostages to their homes.

Recently, it was reported that Oren will receive an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Ariel University.

The university president, Professor Ehud Grossman, called to inform Oren of his award and said: "You embody the Israeli spirit – a spirit of excellence, standing firm in the face of challenges, and nobility. Your success is not measured only in medals but also in your deep impact on generations of athletes and on Israeli society as a whole. Ariel University is proud to award you an honorary doctorate in recognition of your unique path, your contribution, and the message you instill in future generations."

Smeda responded: "I am excited and thankful to Ariel University for the great honor of receiving an honorary doctorate. It is a tremendous privilege for me, coming from the world of sports, to see how the path I took as an athlete and coach is recognized by the academic world as well. Over the years, I aspired to represent the State of Israel with dignity, to instill values of excellence, perseverance, mutual respect, and love of the land, and I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to accompany generations of Israeli athletes on their way to exciting achievements.

The recent period in my life, since the fall of my beloved son Omar z"l, has been the hardest of all. Omar fell as a brave warrior, filled with mission and love of the land. His spirit accompanies me every day. I accept this title also in his name and in the name of all the fallen IDF soldiers who fell so that we could continue to live here with pride, freedom, and security. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who walked with me on this path, to my wife Liat Lrom, Rotem, and my dear family, to my friends, colleagues, athletes, and coaching staff – some of you share this title with me," he added.