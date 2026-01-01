The beloved founder and leader of Rise and Shine USA, Ronnie Roberts, was struck in the neck by an assassin’s bullet, and died almost immediately.

But before his last breath, he did utter some final words. This message was so profound that it set off a revolt within the Conservative Movement.

One person heard him say, “May G-d protect Israel. Our one true friend.”

Perfect, coming as it did from a Christian leader who continually expressed his love and support for the Jewish People and the Jewish State.

However, another person heard him say, “May G-d protect us from Israel. We can’t support such a friend.”

There it is, the rift within the Republican Party over which version is correct, famous last words that condone or condemn the Jewish State.

Enough of my writing this as a work of fiction in order to protect the innocent and the guilty, but a novel about this is waiting to be done.

Simply by looking at the facts, and how people with different agendas find different ways to interpret Charlie Kirk’s last words.

Those last words can and do sway the Republican Party this way or that…this way pro-Israel, that way, anti-Israel.

Trouble is, we do not know exactly what he said, so along come smear merchants to fill in the blanks.

People like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson could now create a Charlie Kirk all their own, and now make him anti-Zionist.

How?

Simply by putting words into his mouth, now that he is dead, and they are alive, alive and mendacious.

Through mendacity they wage a campaign of whispers, all for the cause of demonizing Israel.

Not only that, but they find ways to minimize the Jewish contribution to Western Civilization. No more, therefore, is America a nation of Judeo/Christian Values.

From now on, according to Tucker and the anti-Zionist wing of the Party, America is a Christian country, Period.

Jews are not welcome into the Right Wing.

Megyn Kelly said so herself.

She said so when telling Ben Shapiro, an American patriot and Zionist, that he would no longer be a guest on her podcast.

From now on, she said, things were going to be different.

Or was it Tucker who said this?

No matter. They are all starting to sound alike.

They are all starting to sound like Nick Fuentes.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”