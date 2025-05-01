British lawyer and Israel advocate Natasha Hausdorff was honored with a torch lighting for Independence Day.

"I, Natasha Hausdorff, daughter of Eldad and Insa, granddaughter of Yoska and Tzafrira Hausdorff, who were among the founders of the state and fought for its defense, light this torch on behalf of the UK Lawyers For Israel organization, which works voluntarily for Israel in the international legal arena," she declared.

"I light it on behalf of all those who fight for Israel's just right - to exist, build and defend itself."

The ceremony was prerecorded at the general rehearsal, as the actual ceremony was cancelled due to the fire near Jerusalem.