More than 300 Rabbis and Pastors gathered in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, May 6th for a special reception celebrating Israel’s Independence Day.

The evening reception served as the culminating moment of an Israel Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill, headlined by the Co-Chairs and Members of the bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. The event included keynote remarks by Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, together with Congressional Israel Allies Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Brad Sherman, Rep. Brad Schneider, and included Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Rep. Andy Ogles, and others.

"Faith-based diplomacy and Christian support for Israel are turning the tide in the United States. I am encouraged to see over 300 Christian and Jewish leaders uniting at the U.S. Capitol to ensure that Israel remains a central focus for their elected officials,” remarked Ambassador Leiter. “These courageous advocates will address urgent concerns, including the threat of a nuclear Iran, the rise of antisemitism in America, the need to end Hamas rule in Gaza, and the imperative to secure the safe return of all the hostages. I commend their efforts and pray for their success as they engage with lawmakers on these critical issues.”

The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus issued a joint statement, reiterating the importance of addressing the growing Iranian threat.

“As the Co-Chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, we congratulate Israel on its 77th anniversary of modern statehood,” said Representatives Chris Smith, Brad Sherman, Ronny Jackson, and Brad Schneider in a joint statement. “We remain committed to bolstering U.S.-Israel relations and strengthening Israel’s security by working to prevent the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear weapons, aggressively countering its destabilizing regional aggression, and securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas terrorists, including five American citizens. We welcome this group of bipartisan faith leaders to Capitol Hill, whose advocacy reinforces the enduring U.S.-Israel bond grounded in shared values."

This year’s Israel Advocacy Day was organized through a partnership among several organizations, including the Israel Allies Foundation, Eagles’ Wings, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, American Christian Leaders for Israel, and the Combat Antisemitism Movement. Participants met with over 100 Members of Congress advocating to stop Iranian nuclear capability, to secure the release of the hostages still held in Gaza, to support Israel’s endeavor to completely remove Hamas from power in Gaza, and to combat the increasing rise of Antisemitism in America.

“In response to the post-October 7th surge in antisemitism and the urgent need for stronger congressional support for Israel, 70 pro-Israel Jewish and Christian leaders gathered in Washington last year. This year, that number has grown to over 300,” said Jordanna McMillan, U.S. Director of the Israel Allies Foundation. “These faith leaders traveled to Washington to bolster support for Israel, reaffirm solidarity with the Jewish people, and reflect the support of millions of American Christians. This evening, we celebrated the miracle of modern Israel and heard from some of the most pro-Israel Members of Congress.”

This growing coalition of Rabbis and Pastors represents a broad and diverse base of support for Israel across the United States. Many of the Pastors who attended are first-time advocates in Washington.

“As we gather on Capitol Hill to celebrate Israel's Independence Day, our hearts are heavy with the memories of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and the recent arson attacks that have marred this year's celebrations. These events are stark reminders of the ongoing threats Israel faces. Yet, they also highlight the resilience and unity of the Israeli people. In these challenging times, our shared Judeo-Christian values compel us to stand in unwavering solidarity with Israel, reaffirming our commitment to its peace and security,” said Dr. Susan Michael, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s USA branch.

In the wake of October 7, 2024, there has been a record rise in antisemitic incidents, with anti-Israel and antisemitic protests erupting on college campuses nationwide. Amid this climate, faith leaders across America are taking a stand.

“We are proud and pleased and moved to join together in this important expression of solidarity and support with our Christian brothers and sisters on behalf of Israel. At a time of rampant antisemitism emanating from so many quarters, it is refreshing and heartening to know that we have allies who stand with us in defense of the Jewish homeland and people,” commented Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Chairman of the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition.

“This unprecedented interfaith, bipartisan, and multi-denominational gathering of pastors and rabbis marks a historic moment in American history—a moment in which we unite across our differences for the higher calling of human dignity and the common good. Together, we stand resolute against the existential threat of a nuclear Iran and the rising tide of antisemitism. Setting aside our important distinctions, we walk a shared path of peace and solidarity against hate and toward hope. This coalition stands as a powerful testament to what is possible when people of faith and conscience unite with clarity of purpose and unwavering resolve,” stated Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of Eagles Wings.

“The impressive turnout of faith leaders on Capitol Hill reflects a powerful and growing movement of support for Israel rooted in our shared Judeo-Christian values. At a time when antisemitism is surging and Israel faces mounting threats, this coalition is sending a clear message to Congress and the world: we stand united with Israel, not just in words, but in action,” Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation, concluded.