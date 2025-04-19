A fire broke out Friday night in a Tiberias hotel, due to a blaze sparked on a floor of the building which is not currently in use due to renovations.

A man of about 40 suffered moderate injuries from smoke inhalation, and six other people suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation.

Fireman officer Yair Elkayam, commander of the Northern District Fire and Rescue Service, said, "This was a complex incident with a fire which developed quickly, and the results could have been different."

He added, "The teams' professionalism, alongside the force of the operational response, led to the incident ending as it did, with no tragic results. We gained control of the incident, and we will investigate the circumstances surrounding how the fire began."