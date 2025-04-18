Troops of the 16th Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, continue to operate in the Shejaiya area to dismantle Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, and to expand secure operational activity in the area.

Since the beginning of the activity, the troops have dismantled terrorist infrastructure and killed dozens of terrorists.

Earlier this week, the troops killed a terrorist cell that was planning a sniper attack against IDF troops.

Additionally, troops of the brigade, in cooperation with the Yahalom special engineering unit, located and dismantled several underground routes and a weapons storage facility.