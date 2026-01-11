The IDF responded this morning (Sunday) to an Arutz Sheva inquiry following repeated complaints by residents of Kiryat Arba about heavy gunfire that has been ongoing for months and has intensified in recent nights.

According to the reports, the gunfire has been heard near residential homes-sometimes from just a few meters away-and originates from the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Jabal Johar. Residents have expressed serious concern due to the frequency of the shooting and its proximity to the community.

A security official familiar with the details told Arutz Sheva that “the recent shooting incidents largely stem from clan feuds in the area," adding that “the IDF continues to act decisively to reduce the phenomenon and ensure residents’ security."

“The IDF is aware of the shooting incidents in the area and the residents’ concerns, treats the matter with utmost seriousness, and is committed to improving the situation," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

The IDF emphasized that “every report of gunfire is immediately examined, with forces rapidly deployed to the area for searches and operational activity, alongside intelligence efforts."

It was further noted that “in parallel, offensive counterterrorism efforts are ongoing, including the neutralization of terrorists and the seizure of illegal weapons. In 2025 alone, more than 1,370 weapons were confiscated in Judea and Samaria."