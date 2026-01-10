An officer with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel was found lifeless Saturday in his home in central Israel.

Following the death of the officer, who was enlisted in mandatory service, an investigation has been opened by the Military Investigative Police.

An IDF spokesperson said that upon the investigation's completion its findings will be transferred to the Military Prosecution for examination.

"His family has been notified," an IDF statement read. "The IDF shares the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them."

Additional details are expected to be released later.