Despite the defense budget being approved by the government about a month ago, the IDF Ground Forces have decided to cancel training planned for 2026 for approximately 25 units, most of them combat units.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that the decision was made amid concerns that the budget will undergo a significant cut when brought for approval by the Knesset, or alternatively that Israel may head to early elections before the Budget Law is passed.

The IDF is expected to begin implementing a new multi-year plan this year, led by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. The plan includes broad implementation of lessons learned from the most recent war, along with extensive structural and operational changes in the military. Among the central goals is restoring many units to operational readiness in the coming months. However, within the Ground Forces there is concern over the ability to carry out the plan due to what they describe as a “confrontation between the Finance Ministry and the IDF."

Last week, around 25 units, including reserve units, were informed that training scheduled for the coming year had been canceled. Units affected include combat units across all three regional commands, Border Police units, the undercover counterterrorism unit operating under the IDF in all sectors, as well as additional specialized units.

In addition, a decision was made to cancel formation training for the Gilad Division, which began operations over the past year with the goal of addressing infiltration scenarios from the Jordanian border. The Ground Forces are also considering canceling training for the haredi Chashmonaim Unit.

An IDF spokesperson said: “The IDF training budget is determined in accordance with the defense budget and the IDF’s annual budget. The 2026 work plan has not yet been finalized and will be determined at a later stage."