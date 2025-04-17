During a ground operation of the Givati Brigade in the Gaza Strip, which took place in February last year in the Abasan neighborhood of Khan Yunis, a fierce battle occurred between IDF soldiers and terrorists.

The battle began after the soldiers made camp within a structure for operational accommodation. With the fall of nighttime, terrorists who were in the building opened fire from cover.

Anton, a soldier who served as a machine gunner, was seriously injured by direct fire to his legs and ceramic vest. During the battle, two more soldiers were killed and another officer was seriously injured. The battle lasted about ten minutes, while reinforcements were called and arrived at the structure.

During the fighting, according to a report on the IDF website, an additional force entered the house. One of the soldiers, Yarden, identified a wounded comrade, performed initial treatment in the field under fire, applied a tourniquet, and evacuated him towards a relatively protected area inside the house.

During the exchange of fire, a gas tank was hit and caused an explosion that complicated the evacuation. Despite the explosion, there were no additional injuries, and the Israeli forces killed the terrorists. During the battle, the evacuating soldier was also injured by shrapnel.

The two were evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in serious condition, and after several days in a coma regained consciousness and began lengthy rehabilitation. The incident left a deep impression on the unit, in light of the bravery under fire and the solidarity of the soldiers.

The rescuer and his injured friend Photo: IDF website

Even today, as they look back on the battle, the soldiers understand that it all starts and ends with the team.

"The connection and bond of everyone who fought in that battle led to a friendship that a stranger would not understand. It’s a day that we will never forget. We will tell our grandchildren about this battle in detail. In the end, part of us will always remain there, in the cursed room in the Abasan neighborhood, on the date 24/02/24, but we will only go up from there."