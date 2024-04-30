Ido Aviv, 28, a reservist in Brigade 99 from the Krayot area, was killed in action yesterday during an IDF operation in the Gaza Strip, as cleared for publication this evening (Monday). He left behind a wife, Dasha, age 28, parents, and two younger brothers.

With his family's consent, his organs were donated. Ido was a surfing instructor at the SurfCycle club in Kiryat Yam, beloved and a well-known personality in the Krayot in the field of sea surfing.

"I got to know Ido Aviv over the years in various situations, we met at quite a few events, and I had the privilege to photograph numerous events he was at, from the end of school party, the traditional eleventh grade prom, weddings, and many more events," his friend Ofir Zaguri eulogized in a post on social media.

"When I received the grim news of his fall in the Gaza Strip I admit I stared at the screen for at least a quarter of an hour, just to understand if I was hallucinating or if there was a possibility I wasn't seeing clearly. I had photographed him at a wedding just a month ago, we hugged after not meeting for a long time and I asked him to take care of himself! I couldn't believe it, I still can't believe it now.''

Dudu Ben-Tzur, the mayor of Kiryat Yam, eulogized him: "Ido the surfer, Ido the smiler, Ido the admired instructor - was killed in Gaza. The surfing community of Kiryat Yam mourns and is shocked by the news of the premature fall of one of the leading surfing instructors at the SurfCycle center. Ido instructed hundreds of the city's children and was a known figure among the surfers. I share the sorrow of the club's members, which is like a family, and embrace Ido Aviv's friends and family. May his memory be a blessing.''