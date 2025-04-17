The Hamas terror group in Gaza is struggling to pay salaries to its terrorists and operatives, due to the financial crisis it is in, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the terror group is now suffering extreme poverty, following a string of targeted eliminations and the cessation of the humanitarian aid which had previously flowed to Gaza. Hamas took control of more than half the aid brought into Gaza, which it then sold for high prices.

According to Arab, Israeli, and Western sources, Hamas has stolen the aid in the past and earned a hefty sum selling it to Gazans. Now, with the aid no longer flowing into Gaza and the terror group's methods exposed, Hamas' sources of funding have dried up.

Earlier this month, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Hamas is organizational distress. According to the report, eliminations of senior officials in the diplomatic, military, and governmental departments have created an "organizational vacuum" and disrupted the terror group's system for decision-making.

WSJ quoted intelligence sources who noted that payments to many government employees had completely ceased, and even senior Hamas members were receiving only around half of their salaries, since the middle of Ramadan. According to them, the average Hamas terrorist is now receiving $200-$300 monthly. Now, the terror group's lack of ability to pay these salaries shows a "deep lack of organizational functioning."

