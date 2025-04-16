Gal Gilboa-Dalal, brother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, who is held captive in Gaza, has demanded that the government continue fighting in Gaza - but only until a deal is signed to release all hostages.

"I expect the government end the war only when there is a signed agreement to bring all the hostages back," Gal told Channel 13 News.

In the interview, he also described the enormous mental anguish in waiting for his brother's return.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal and his friend Evyatar David were kidnapped together from the Nova festival on October 7.

"They were sure that they would be home very quickly," he said, adding that both his brother and David were suffering severe physical and mental torture.