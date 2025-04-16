Leftist MK Merav Michaeli and partner Lior Schleien, a TV host, on Wednesday morning announced the birth of their third child.

In a social media post, Michaeli wrote, "Meet her: Noa, sister to Ori and Alon. Someone to speak to in the feminine, and another really good reason to fight for the State, which is now hers as well."

Ori, their oldest son, was born in August 2021, and Alon, their second son, was born in April 2023. Both were born via surrogacy, through a surrogate in the US. Following the birth of Ori, Michaeli wrote, "This was a journey with a lot of trials."