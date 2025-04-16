A representative from the ISA did not participate yesterday in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tour of Gaza, against the backdrop of escalating tensions between politicians and ISA director Ronen Bar.

According to Kan, this is an unusual step, as in previous visits since the beginning of the war, it was customary for the ISA representative responsible for the area to participate and provide an intelligence briefing on the ground, alongside IDF officers. This time the organization was not invited to send any representative.

The Prime Minister's Office stated in response: "This is a military visit, not an ISA visit."

Netanyahu visited yesterday in the northern Gaza Strip alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Southern Command Commander Major General Yaniv Asor, and the commanders of the divisions and brigades operating in Gaza.