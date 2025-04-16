During an operational activity by IDF troops in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, Aviad, a reservist soldier, found a dog that had emerged alone from the rubble and approached him.

Aviad, who serves in the Golani Brigade, took her in, and upon returning to Israel, he visited a local veterinarian who examined the dog.

The examination revealed that the dog was wearing an electronic chip, and further inquiry confirmed that it is Billie, a three-and-a-half-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas terror attack.

The dog belongs to Rachel Dancyg, the ex-wife of Alex Dancyg, who was kidnapped on October 7 and and murdered in Hamas captivity.

The story of the dog that was found was shared initially by journalist Hanoch Daum, who wrote, "The owners of this sweet dog have been found. A family that has gone through a terrible tragedy – but perhaps they will find some comfort now as they reunite with their beloved dog, who survived a year and a half alone in Gaza! And thanks to our reservists who, even during this holiday, keep us safe."