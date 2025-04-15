A four-year-old boy is unconscious and artificially respirated after "colliding" with a second child near the ticket machines at a Jerusalem train station.

The four-year-old is in serious condition and has been evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

No details have been provided on the condition of the second child, and police have not released details of how the "collision" occurred.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic reported that the four-year-old's initial treatment included "stopping the bleeding, bandaging, sedation, artificial respiration, and the provision of medication."

"We arrived and saw the child lying in the train station, near the ticket machines," the paramedic said. He added that the child was "unconscious and had suffered a serious blow to his head. We provided lifesaving medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding and providing bandaging, sedation, artificial respiration, and the provision of medical treatment. We evacuated him urgently to the hospital unconscious and on a respirator, in serious condition."