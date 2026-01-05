With the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet Director David Zini, IDF Central Command Commander Major General Avi Bluth has signed an order allowing the use of electronic ankle monitors to monitor compliance with the restriction orders in Judea and Samaria.

The order was issued against a teen from Judea and Samaria and sets a precedent in the use of technological means for surveillance.

Shin Bet and Judea and Samaria District Police officers took the teen, a resident of Samaria, from his home on Monday afternoon. They brought him to the police station, where the tracking device was attached to his ankle. Additionally, he was served an order that limits his movements and prohibits him from leaving his community. The electronic tag will broadcast the teen's location at all hours of the day.

The Honenu legal advocacy organization announced that it would appeal the order. Attorney Moshe Polski stated, "This is a draconian and undemocratic step that resembles dark regimes where the regime monitors citizens. The State of Israel has stopped being democratic, not because of the reforms, but because of the severe violation of human rights and privacy."

Attorney Nati Rom added, "General Bluth renewed predatory practices reminiscent of dark regimes. Such a policy of monitoring and tracking a person's steps without a criminal process is a delusional policy."

The teen's family commented on the order and said, "We expected the new Shin Bet chief to change the approach so that a Jew is a friend, not a foe. We expect him to fight enemies and dismantle the department that persecutes Jews."

The IDF stated: "Following the directive of the political echelon, and after a joint staff work of the IDF, ISA, Israel Police, the Ministry of Justice, and the Judea and Samaria Legal Department, the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, signed an order allowing the use of technological devices to monitor compliance with the restriction orders in Judea and Samaria. The order enables the instruction to install a technological monitoring device on individuals subject to an administrative order restricting their movement within the Judea and Samaria area, and to monitor violations of these restriction orders accordingly. It is emphasized that violating the provisions of the order or damaging the technological monitoring device intended for supervision constitutes an offense, for which criminal proceedings may be initiated."