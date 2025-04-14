Egyptian and Palestinian officials claim that the Hamas terrorist organization is ready to release more Israeli hostages, perhaps nine in number, but only if it receives a commitment from Israel, guaranteed by the international community, that the war would be ended for good.

Speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, another Egyptian official said, "Hamas agrees to release nine hostages, in addition to the American hostage [Edan] Alexander."

"Cairo's latest proposal to renew the ceasefire will make it happen," an Egyptian official claimed to Reuters. He said Hamas asked for "extra time" to comment on the latest offer.

“We are ready to release all Israeli captives in exchange for a serious prisoner swap deal, an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

“The issue is not the number of captives,” Nunu said, “but rather that the occupation is reneging on its commitments, blocking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continuing the war. Hamas has therefore stressed the need for guarantees to compel the occupation to uphold the agreement."

This morning (Monday), Al Akhbar reported additional details of the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terror group, which would see around half of the hostages still held in Gaza released.

According to the report, the Egyptian plan includes a 40-70 day ceasefire, during which eight living hostages are released, including Edan Alexander, and eight hostages' bodies are released. In exchange, Israel will release around 1,100 living terrorists.

The source also said that the Egyptian proposal under negotiation may lead to the release of 11 living Israeli hostages and 16 bodies of hostages, on condition that Israel agree to a 70-day ceasefire.