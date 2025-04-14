Yassam officer injured in ramming at Dhaharyia Junction

Yassam officer injured in ramming during enforcement activity, large numbers of security forces pursuing suspect.

Scene of the ramming
Scene of the ramming

A Yassam officer was lightly injured Monday morning in a ramming at the Dhaharyia Junction near Mount Hebron.

According to the police statement, the forces were conducting an enforcement and governance operation against criminal and terror elements in the area.

During the operation, the forces identified a vehicle suspected of being stolen. The driver refused to stop, escaped the scene towards Dhaharyia, and hit a Yassam officer.

The injured officer was evacuated for medical treatment.

Large numbers of police and IDF forces have begun pursuing the driver, blocking roads and encircling the area.