הקמפיין בטיימס סקוור דוברות

The Consulate General of Israel in New York has launched a powerful digital billboard campaign in Times Square to raise awareness about Israeli hostage Evyatar David, stressing the urgency of securing his immediate release.

The campaign, which began on Monday, aims to highlight the dire situation of the 24-year-old David, who was abducted during the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel's Supernova music festival on October 7, 2023.

The billboard comes days after a disturbing propaganda video was released by Hamas, showing David in an emaciated and frail state.

“This is what real hunger looks like. This is what truth looks like,” said Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York. “Evyatar David is being starved by a Nazi terrorist organization that dares, with the backing of parts of the media, to spread the blood libel that Israel is starving the people of Gaza.”

Akunis further vowed, “We will continue to expose, everywhere and at all times, the lies of these vile terrorists and their collaborators,” through the consulate’s official Instagram account.