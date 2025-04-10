The IDF revealed this evening (Thursday) that the pilots' letter of protest against the government, which was published today and contained 1,000 signatures, was signed by a total of about 60 active reservists, who constitute much less than 10% of the number of signatories to the letter.

Among those active reservists, only a small number are pilots, while the majority have been serving in various roles on headquarters and bases.

It was also learned that ⁠more than 40 active reservists withdrew their signatures before the letter was published following the IAF commander's threats of dismissal and the talks that were held with him.

900 signatures belong either to people who have retired from the military altogether or to people who are not known to the IDF.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, following their decision to dismiss those reservists who signed the letter.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backs the decision by the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff to dismiss those who signed the letter," the statement read. "Refusal to serve is refusal to serve – even if it implied and in polite language."

"Expressions that weaken the IDF and strengthen our enemies in wartime are unforgiveable," the statement stressed.