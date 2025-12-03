The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the Golan Heights and declaring that its so-called “occupation” of the territory is "illegal."

The resolution, submitted by Egypt, “demands once more that Israel withdraw from all the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of 4 June 1967 in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions,” and claims that the continued presence of Israel in the area and its de facto annexation constitute “a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.”

The measure passed with 123 countries voting in favor, seven against, and 41 abstaining. In addition to Israel, those voting against included the United States, Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga.

A similar resolution is brought forward annually by Syria and other Arab states and routinely passes with a majority.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, condemned the resolution, stating, “The UN General Assembly once again proves how disconnected it is from reality.”

“Instead of addressing the crimes of the Iranian axis and the dangerous activities of militias in Syria, it demands that Israel withdraw from the Golan Heights - a vital defense line that protects our citizens,” he added.

Danon clarified, “Israel will not return to the 1967 lines and will not abandon the Golan. Not now, not ever.”