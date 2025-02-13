Justice Yitzhak Amit will be sworn in Thursday night as the Supreme Court's President and Chief Justice, in a ceremony boycotted by some of the most important relevant figures.

For the first time since the founding of the State, the Prime Minister, Justice Minister, and Knesset Speaker will intentionally boycott the swearing-in ceremony of a Chief Justice.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said that he will not recognize Amit's appointment, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed his decision. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said that in light of the cancellation of the reasonability clause and the problematic process through which Amit was appointed, he will not attend the ceremony.

Other coalition members from the Judicial Selection Committee, including Settlement Minister Orit Strock and MK Yitzhak Kroizer, will also boycott the ceremony.

National Union chair MK Benny Gantz criticized their decision Wednesday night, saying that the ceremony is not a personal ceremony for Amit but a national ceremony, and claiming that a boycott would harm the public's faith in national institutions.

Amit faced allegations of ethical violations, including failure to report a conflict of interest in cases on which he ruled. The police refused to investigate the allegations, and Amit's appointment went on as planned, backed by the Attorney General.