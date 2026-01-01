The Attorney General responded this evening (Thursday) to petitions filed with the Supreme Court against the continuation of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s term, calling on the court to intervene in the matter.

"A show-cause order is needed to require the Prime Minister to explain why he has not removed National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from office," Baharav-Miara claimed.

She added, "Minister Ben-Gvir abuses his position to improperly influence the work of the Israel Police in the most sensitive matters of law enforcement and investigations, and violates basic democratic values."

The National Security Minister responded on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing: “Criminal, you don't matter to me.”

It should be noted that the Attorney General does not have the authority to directly order dismissals, and the Supreme Court, sitting in a regular panel of three justices, would also not take such a step; an expanded panel would be required.

If an interim order is indeed issued, Prime Minister Netanyahu would be required to justify his position regarding the removal of Minister Ben-Gvir from office. However, sources close to him clarified that he does not intend to do so.