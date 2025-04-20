The funeral procession for Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva and leader of the Sephardi-haredi community, is being held now (Sunday) in Bnei Brak.

The live broadcast is being broadcast from the yeshiva on Uziel Street, where students, rabbis, and family members are saying goodbye to the rabbi, who passed away on Shabbat at the age of 80.

According to Rabbi Mazuz's will, no eulogies will be given during the funeral, but words of encouragement and awakening will be heard from great Torah scholars.

The Israel Police announced traffic restrictions on the main streets in Bnei Brak starting at 10 am. The funeral procession will depart at 1:30 pm from the Yeshiva Hall and head towards the Ponoviz Cemetery in Bnei Brak. Thousands are expected to attend.

Rabbi Mazuz was born in Tunisia in 1945 and immigrated to Israel in 1971 after the murder of his father. He founded the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and was one of the leaders of the Sefardi-haredi community. Over the years, he has published many reference books and has taught generations of students.

During the period of the Disengagement from Gaza and Gush Katif in 2005, Rabbi Mazuz participated in the demonstrations and even signed on a letter sent by the Judea and Samaria Rabbinical Council that supported the refusal of a military order [to evacuate civilian communities].